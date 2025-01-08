Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $18.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 41,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 107,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,864,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,540,000 after acquiring an additional 47,116 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,635,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

