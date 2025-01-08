Anthony J. Recupero Sells 3,670 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $51,013.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,114.60. This represents a 1.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $593.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.16. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 29.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at $1,056,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in SI-BONE by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,800,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,145,000 after purchasing an additional 358,821 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 758,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,604,000 after purchasing an additional 221,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,986,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,685,000 after purchasing an additional 368,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

