Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Caroline Baumal Sells 2,816 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) insider Caroline Baumal sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $95,208.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,483.60. This represents a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of APLS stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.00. 1,620,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,633. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $196.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,884,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,036,000 after purchasing an additional 735,160 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 410.8% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,125,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,383 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,144,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,810,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.94.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

