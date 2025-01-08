Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives $164.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $164.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of APO stock opened at $162.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.56. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $94.19 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.463 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 19.33%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $863,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,332,552.04. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $10,090,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,114,495.01. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,186,128 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 775,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,896,000 after purchasing an additional 162,678 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 50.9% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 77,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 34.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,230,000 after buying an additional 254,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,670,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

