Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.27, but opened at $5.72. Arcadium Lithium shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 38,807,854 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Argus downgraded Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Macquarie downgraded Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp cut shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.14 million.

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

