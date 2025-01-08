ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.88. 51,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,019,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SPRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARS Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARS Pharmaceuticals
ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at ARS Pharmaceuticals
In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 528,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $9,533,346.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,274,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,156,219.40. The trade was a 9.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,298,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,321,665.12. The trade was a 7.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,208,058 shares of company stock valued at $18,541,686 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,603,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 653,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 288,021 shares during the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $3,915,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $3,601,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 766.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 234,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 207,456 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ARS Pharmaceuticals
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARS Pharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.