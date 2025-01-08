AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 3.5% – Time to Sell?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.73 and last traded at $22.20. Approximately 1,983,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,318,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASTS. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $45.90 to $44.70 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 170,440 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 55.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 64,658 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth $9,270,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

