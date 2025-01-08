Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Asure Software from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $301.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $11.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 25.4% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 43,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

