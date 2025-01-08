ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.02 and traded as low as $32.43. ATCO shares last traded at $33.03, with a volume of 16,968 shares.

ATCO Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92.

Get ATCO alerts:

ATCO Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.3561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 4.11%. ATCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.