Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Shares of AAME opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar increased its stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares during the period. Atlantic American accounts for 0.7% of Biglari Sardar’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Biglari Sardar owned about 0.92% of Atlantic American worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

Featured Stories

