Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Lowered to $5.25 at Truist Financial

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s current price.
NASDAQ AVAH opened at $4.45 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $509.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.
