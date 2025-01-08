Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Lowered to $5.25 at Truist Financial

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s current price.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ AVAH opened at $4.45 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $509.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 62,319 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 80.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 54,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 63,190 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

