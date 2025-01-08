Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Lowered to $5.25 at Truist Financial

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAHGet Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ AVAH opened at $4.45 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAHGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $509.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 62,319 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 80.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 54,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 63,190 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

