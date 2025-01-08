Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Stock Price

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s previous close.

ITW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.00.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $248.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $232.77 and a 52 week high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,434,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,277,127,000 after acquiring an additional 149,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,645,972,000 after purchasing an additional 167,422 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,347,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $877,234,000 after purchasing an additional 135,023 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,702,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,425,000 after buying an additional 62,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,849,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,685,000 after purchasing an additional 32,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

