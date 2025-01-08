Barclays Lowers Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target to $45.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VNT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

VNT opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average of $36.35. Vontier has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.23 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vontier by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vontier by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Vontier by 2.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 138,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Vontier by 7.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

