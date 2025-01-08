Benjamin Hohl Sells 1,000 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $25,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,520. This represents a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 30th, Benjamin Hohl sold 900 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $20,259.00.
- On Friday, December 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,350 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $74,202.50.
- On Wednesday, November 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 5,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $130,672.50.
- On Monday, October 28th, Benjamin Hohl sold 6,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00.
- On Friday, October 18th, Benjamin Hohl sold 814 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $24,420.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ELVN opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.04.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
