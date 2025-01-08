Benjamin Hohl Sells 1,000 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $25,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,520. This represents a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, December 30th, Benjamin Hohl sold 900 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $20,259.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,350 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $74,202.50.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 5,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $130,672.50.

On Monday, October 28th, Benjamin Hohl sold 6,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Benjamin Hohl sold 814 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $24,420.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ELVN opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 49.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 37,632 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 29.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,310,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

