Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Trading Up 34.5% – Should You Buy?

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report) shares were up 34.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04). Approximately 13,269,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 7,617,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

The stock has a market cap of £24.43 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

