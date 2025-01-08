Brokerages Set i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX) Target Price at $3.50

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. National Bank Financial cut i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cormark raised i-80 Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
i-80 Gold Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of IAUX opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.25. i-80 Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78.
About i-80 Gold
i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.
