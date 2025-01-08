Brokerages Set i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX) Target Price at $3.50

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. National Bank Financial cut i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cormark raised i-80 Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAUX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

i-80 Gold Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAUX. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in i-80 Gold during the second quarter worth $47,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 61,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAUX opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.25. i-80 Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78.

About i-80 Gold

(Get Free Report

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.