Brokerages Set Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) PT at $32.14

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.15.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $27.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.43%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 104,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 85,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,071,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,002,000 after buying an additional 1,080,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

