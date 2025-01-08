Brokerages Set Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target at $4.33

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.33.
A number of research analysts recently commented on PL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.05 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, December 9th.
Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70.
Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.
