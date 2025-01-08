Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $175.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.75.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE BLDR opened at $143.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $130.75 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.78 and a 200-day moving average of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.11.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. This represents a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 32.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 107.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 107.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

