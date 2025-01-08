Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Veritas upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.86.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CNI opened at $104.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.84 and a 200-day moving average of $112.77.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.6108 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 43.3% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 153,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 120,687 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,962,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,002,000 after buying an additional 202,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 406,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,571,000 after buying an additional 56,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.