Canoo’s (GOEV) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Alliance Global Partners

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.50 to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Canoo from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

Get Canoo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Canoo

Canoo Stock Up 5.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canoo

Shares of Canoo stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99. Canoo has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $141.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,309,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 63,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canoo by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 341,897 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Canoo during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Canoo in the second quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canoo by 74.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 52,131 shares in the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.