Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $219.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $158.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.12.

COF stock opened at $181.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.05 and its 200 day moving average is $158.00. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $123.23 and a one year high of $198.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $133,190.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,374.17. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. This represents a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,976,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $1,649,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.8% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,527,000 after purchasing an additional 72,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

