Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.32-1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $833.46 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-5.150 EPS.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average of $60.57. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Carter’s

About Carter’s

(Get Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.