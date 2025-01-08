Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.32-1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $833.46 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-5.150 EPS.
Carter’s Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average of $60.57. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Carter’s Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 50.79%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on Carter’s
About Carter’s
Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Carter’s
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Trump’s “Drill, Baby, Drill” Policy
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- U.S. Markets to Close for Jimmy Carter National Day of Mourning
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.