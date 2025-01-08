Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $184.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CBOE. Barclays downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $190.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $166.13 and a 12-month high of $221.66. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth about $11,191,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5,967.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,778 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $15,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.