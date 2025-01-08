Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Director Sells $2,468,250.00 in Stock

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) Director Michael Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $2,468,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,784 shares in the company, valued at $176,134.32. This represents a 93.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.62. 2,416,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,614. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.93. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 2.25.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Celestica had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celestica from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Celestica from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Celestica in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Celestica by 66.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Celestica by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

