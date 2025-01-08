Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Chemours Stock Performance

CC opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.83. Chemours has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $32.48.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chemours will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,552.80. This represents a 31.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 510,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,646,000 after purchasing an additional 28,803 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Chemours by 28.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 23,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

