ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,639 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of ClearSign Technologies worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

