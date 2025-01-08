Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0501 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.9% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

GLO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.21. 60,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,734. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

