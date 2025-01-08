Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.96 and traded as low as $34.36. Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 2,896 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola HBC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

