Collective Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 962,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $17,174,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 145,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 19,941.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 107,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 107,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

SCHK stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.41. 171,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,560. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

