Collective Family Office LLC Boosts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $50,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

VLO stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.61. The stock had a trading volume of 582,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $116.84 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.17 and a 200 day moving average of $139.46.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

