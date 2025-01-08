Collective Family Office LLC Buys 15,350 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 408,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,241,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 50,216 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSJQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 90,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,751. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

