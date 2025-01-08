Collective Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 294,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after buying an additional 46,219 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,361,000 after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18,120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.93. 2,714,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,452. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.58.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

