Collective Family Office LLC Purchases 1,472 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

DFCF stock remained flat at $41.05 during trading on Wednesday. 209,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,096. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.29. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $43.58.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

