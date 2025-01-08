Contrasting bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) & TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX)

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and bluebird bio”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TScan Therapeutics $9.36 million 17.16 -$89.22 million ($1.06) -2.84 bluebird bio $53.12 million 1.65 -$211.91 million ($37.40) -0.24

TScan Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than bluebird bio. TScan Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than bluebird bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TScan Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 bluebird bio 2 6 2 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TScan Therapeutics and bluebird bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

TScan Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 273.75%. bluebird bio has a consensus price target of $49.14, indicating a potential upside of 444.82%. Given bluebird bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe bluebird bio is more favorable than TScan Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

TScan Therapeutics has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bluebird bio has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and bluebird bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TScan Therapeutics -1,188.88% -58.72% -36.02% bluebird bio -565.74% -322.46% -53.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.8% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of bluebird bio shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of bluebird bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TScan Therapeutics beats bluebird bio on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. It also develops TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-203, and TSC-204, which are in Phase 1 clinical trial, for the treatment of solid tumors; and TSC-202 to treat solid tumors. In addition, the company develops vaccines for infectious diseases, such as SARS-CoV-2. It has collaborations with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc. To discover and develop novel TCR-T therapies; and Amgen Inc. to identify antigens recognized by T cells in patients with Crohn's disease using TargetScan, a proprietary target discovery platform. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy. The company’s clinical development programs include HGB-205, HGB-206, and HGB-210 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of lovo-cel in the treatment of patients with SCD; and HGB-204, HGB-205, HGB-207, and HGB-212 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of beti-cel in the treatment of patients with ß-thalassemia. It has license agreement with Orchard Therapeutics Limited. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Somerville, Massachusetts.

