Contrasting Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) and Spirits Cap (OTCMKTS:SSCC)

Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) and Spirits Cap (OTCMKTS:SSCC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Viña Concha y Toro and Spirits Cap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viña Concha y Toro 7.38% 8.67% 4.14% Spirits Cap N/A -590.49% -178.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Viña Concha y Toro and Spirits Cap, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viña Concha y Toro 0 1 0 0 2.00 Spirits Cap 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viña Concha y Toro and Spirits Cap”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viña Concha y Toro $1.00 billion N/A $51.75 million $2.10 18.80 Spirits Cap N/A N/A -$5.59 million ($0.07) -42.86

Viña Concha y Toro has higher revenue and earnings than Spirits Cap. Spirits Cap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viña Concha y Toro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viña Concha y Toro beats Spirits Cap on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viña Concha y Toro

Vina Concha Y Toro produces, bottles and labels premium wines, varietal and varietal blend wines, all of which are marketed and exported by its susidaries. The Company, together with Hiram Walker, also distributes Hiram Walker whiskey, vodka and gin throughout Chile.

About Spirits Cap

Spirits Cap Corp. operates a financial technology platform. Its platform provides secured purchase of American whiskey while maturing. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

