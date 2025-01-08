Cumberland Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 20,152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,995,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940,943 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 84.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,352,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,757,000 after buying an additional 4,270,162 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,559,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mattel by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,794,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,215,000 after buying an additional 1,479,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,456,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Stock Performance

Mattel stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,518,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,524. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. Mattel had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

