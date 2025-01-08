Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Cutera Trading Down 8.3 %

CUTR stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. Cutera has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $4.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cutera by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 282,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Cutera by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 70,870 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for skin revitalization; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device designs to strengthen, firm and tone the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs; and excel V/V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

