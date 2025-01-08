Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 2406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops and constructs residential properties in Brazil. It also provides real estate services, such as construction management and technical consultancy services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

