D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 415.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trevi Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TRVI

Trevi Therapeutics Trading Down 5.8 %

TRVI opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 130.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.