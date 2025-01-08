Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Cut to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $150.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $170.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.46.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $141.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.84. Datadog has a 52-week low of $98.80 and a 52-week high of $170.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.80, a PEG ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $28,824,445.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,236,887.04. This trade represents a 32.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $4,346,289.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,963,061.62. The trade was a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 626,012 shares of company stock worth $87,854,652 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,273,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,811,000 after purchasing an additional 126,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,185,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,438,000 after buying an additional 125,457 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 9.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,944,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,620,000 after acquiring an additional 331,808 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,486,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,487,000 after acquiring an additional 138,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Datadog by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,024,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,988,000 after acquiring an additional 46,746 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

