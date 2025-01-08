Dollarama Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 10th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

Dollarama Stock Up 0.2 %

DOL stock opened at C$139.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$143.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$136.96. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$94.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$152.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut Dollarama from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bankshares cut shares of Dollarama from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group set a C$147.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$145.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollarama

In other Dollarama news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 54,950 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.57, for a total transaction of C$7,779,271.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total value of C$76,039.10. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.