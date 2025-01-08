Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,624,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,865 shares during the quarter. Haleon comprises approximately 1.2% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $82,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,918,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768,117 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 67.8% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 8,887,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,407,000 after buying an additional 3,592,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Haleon by 8.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,753,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,009 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Haleon by 49.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,152,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after buying an additional 3,046,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Haleon by 25.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,939 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HLN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. 9,465,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,131,563. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.29. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $10.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84.

HLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

