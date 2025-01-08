Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $202.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Dynagas LNG Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Dynagas LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 26.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,280,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 265,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 17.5% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

