Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance
Shares of DLNG stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $202.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.38.
Dynagas LNG Partners Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Dynagas LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 19.79%.
Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners
Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile
Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.
