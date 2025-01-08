Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 79.80 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 79.80 ($1.00), with a volume of 1408104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.80 ($1.05).

Empiric Student Property Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £481.60 million, a P/E ratio of 886.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Empiric Student Property Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Empiric Student Property’s payout ratio is presently 4,444.44%.

Insider Activity at Empiric Student Property

About Empiric Student Property

In other Empiric Student Property news, insider Donald Grant purchased 20,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £19,832.20 ($24,740.77). Also, insider Duncan Garrood acquired 25,316 shares of Empiric Student Property stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £17,974.36 ($22,423.10). Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities.

Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

The Company, an internally managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014.

Featured Articles

