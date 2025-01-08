ENI (NYSE:E) Downgraded to Neutral Rating by UBS Group

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on E. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.60 target price (down previously from $37.50) on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

NYSE E traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.92. 256,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,255. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. ENI has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in ENI by 12.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,546,312 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $77,179,000 after buying an additional 288,968 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after acquiring an additional 146,431 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ENI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 503,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 7.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 333,308 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after buying an additional 22,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

