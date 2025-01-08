Ennis, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:EBF)

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.
Ennis has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.
Ennis Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Ennis stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. Ennis has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $536.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Ennis
Ennis Company Profile
Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ennis
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Cal-Maine Foods: A Defensive Play With a Cage-Free Future
Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.