Ennis, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:EBF)

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

Ennis has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Ennis stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. Ennis has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $536.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Ennis had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ennis

Ennis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.