Enteq Technologies (LON:NTQ) Stock Price Down 3% – Here’s What Happened

Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04). 1,661,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 554,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30 ($0.04).
Enteq Technologies Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.29 million, a PE ratio of -106.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 4.36.
Enteq Technologies Company Profile
Enteq Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the technologies oil and gas services market in the United States, China, Europe, Central Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement while drilling operations for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the oil and gas industry.
