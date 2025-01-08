Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

