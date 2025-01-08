Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.82 and last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 120277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EPOKY

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 22.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Epiroc AB will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Epiroc AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This is an increase from Epiroc AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.17. Epiroc AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.